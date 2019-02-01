Those struggling in the sweltering heat will soon have some welcome relief - mother nature is about to flick on the air conditioning.

With the whole of New Zealand blistering with above average temperatures for the past five days, the heatwave is set to end with a cold front moving its way up the country.

The sun will still shine over the country this weekend but the mercury will be much lower with more comfortable temperatures - especially for the "confirmed heatwave" areas of Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa, Blenheim and the Canterbury Plains.

James Millward from the MetService said the cooler temperatures especially down south would feel more comfortable after the soaring temperatures - which have topped 37C in the South Island - New Zealanders have experienced in the past five days.

"It will be welcomed relief after having such high temperatures and will work its way up to the North Island for the weekend," he said.

Millward said plenty of records had been broken in January with heat wave conditions officially confirmed for some parts and all-time highs confirmed in others.

Heat waves - where the temperature is 5 degrees above the average for five days or more - were officially confirmed for inland Bay of Plenty (Kawerau), inland Wairarapa (Masterton), Blenheim in Marlborough and inland parts of Canterbury Plains (Cheviot and Culverden).

Parts of Auckland experienced their hottest day in years on Tuesday when most spots tipped 30C. Whenuapai had its third hottest day on record (since 1945) on 30.3C.

The hot day also coincided with Auckland's thirstiest day on record, with 524 million litres of water being consumed on Tuesday, 20 million litres more than the previous record, according to Watercare.

The hottest temperature recorded in January was 37.3C in Hurunui on the 31st and Richmond broke a South Island all-time record for most sunshine hours in a month.

Takaka broke its own record for the sunniest month, that's the most sunshine hours in a month. It was the second highest ever in Nelson.

The heat sparked additional warnings about keeping safe and hydrated during peak sunshine hours, checking on elderly and vulnerable people and not leaving children and pets in cars.

Despite the recent heatwave, this summer will have to get a whole lot hotter to beat last year's record-breaking heat. The 2017/2018 summer was the hottest on record.

"We aren't quite there with the temperature this year to be warmer than last year, so it would take a very warm Feb to do this," Millward said.

School is back briefly next week before a break mid week for Waitangi Day, and those in the North Island should experience relatively settled weather. But bursts of rain are expected throughout the South Island.

Waitangi Day on Wednesday will see some bathed in sunshine and others treated to showers. Temperatures will vary with a high of 27C in Auckland but southerlies cooling Christchurch to 17C.



Bay of Islands

Today: Partly cloudy. 27C

Sunday: Few showers. 24C

Monday: Few showers. 25C

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. 26C

Auckland

Today: Few showers. 26C

Sunday: Few showers. 26C

Monday: Partly cloudy. 27C

Tuesday: Fine. 27C

Wednesday: Few showers. 27C

Waikato

Today: Fine. 27C

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 27C

Monday: Partly cloudy. 27C

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. 27C

Wednesday: Cloudy. 28C

Coromandel

Today: Partly cloudy. 27C

Sunday: Morning showers, then fine. 24C

Monday: Mainly fine. 24C

Tuesday: Fine. 27C

Wednesday: Fine. 27C



Taupo

Today: Few showers. 21C

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 24C

Monday: Partly cloudy. 24C

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. 25C

Wednesday: Few showers. 24C

Wellington

Today: Partly cloudy. 20C

Sunday: Fine. 23C

Monday: Partly cloudy. 22C

Tuesday: Windy. 23C

Wednesday: Showers. 19C

Blenheim

Today: Fine. 21C

Sunday: Fine. 25C

Monday: Partly cloudy. 30C

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. 31C

Wednesday: Few showers. 20C

Christchurch

Today: Partly cloudy. 20C

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 24C

Monday: Partly Partly. 29C

Tuesday: Showers. 28C

Wednesday: Few showers. 17C



Waitangi Day events

Whatever the weather there will be plenty to do on Wednesday with free events planned throughout the country:

In Auckland Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei in conjunction with Auckland Council will hold a free concert at Okahu Bay, Orākei.

NZ musicians will perform on the main stage and there will be food stalls, arts and crafts and interactive games activities and exhibitions for kids and the whole whānau.

If you are in Wellington, head to Waitangi Park for all day entertainment before grabbing a $10 hangi and enjoying a free concert including The Māori Sidesteps and The Black Seeds.



In Masterton head to Queen Elizabeth Park for Waifest with entertainment, arts, food stalls, storytelling and Waitangi Day history. Award-winning reggae band Three Houses Down with 12-year-old artist General Fiyah (Lotima Pome'e) will perform.



In Christchurch grab a bite at the Night Noodle Markets before heading into UB40 perform at Hagley Park (tickets from $99).

There are celebrations throughout the country so to find something in your area go to www.eventfinda.co.nz