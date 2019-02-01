Each day access to Cape Kidnappers remains closed because of a slip, Gannet Beach Adventures loses more income.

It's a predicament that is taking a toll on owner Colin Lindsay, made even worse by the fact he doesn't have insurance.

And while lost income over the peak season is calculable, Lindsay is uncertain about what long-term affects the slip will have on his business.

On January 23, two tourists who had been walking along the beach were forced into the water by a landslide.

The man and woman, both in their 20s suffered significant pelvic and leg injuries and remain at Hawke's Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Lindsay says while they sympathise with the tourists, the decision to close the beach has impacted them hugely.

"Gannet Beach Adventures has done all that we can to ensure a safe and fun tour to Cape Kidnappers."

He says all they can do now is wait and hope it opens soon.

"The council can't give us a timeline, but we have met with them and they have been very good in keeping us informed of the processes.

"They understand that we are not happy with the closure but that we are understanding of the processes they have to follow."

He says the community has supported them during this time, which is "heartening".

Clifton Motor Camp manager Bob Pollock said while the closure had not affected business, they had seen several people disappointed they were not able to venture that way.

"If it had happened a week earlier, it would have affected us," Pollock said.

However, he has noticed a number of people ignoring the closure signs.

"There are people wandering around. I don't know whether they are going over the slip - I hope not," Pollock said.

On Friday, Hastings District Council announced access to Cape Kidnappers would remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles while further information was gathered about the landslide.

It comes a day after councillors were verbally updated by an expert geologist who is gathering data relating to the status of the area.

A council spokeswoman said it would not make any decisions on whether or not to re-open access from Clifton Beach until it receives the geologist's report, which will include potential risks in the area.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council recognised that Cape Kidnappers was one of the region's most popular visitor attractions – both for the local community and visitors.

"While it's disappointing that we have had to close access for now, public safety is our first priority.

"We are working closely with local businesses, the Department of Conservation, NZ Police and the community to ensure we make the best decision as soon as possible."

In the meantime public safety remained a priority, and people were instructed to stay away from this area until further notice.