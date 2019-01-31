A gang of teens has been arrested and charged following a number of serious assaults in the Rodney area.

And they may have targeted more people in the community.

Four teens aged 14-19 will appear in the North Shore District Court on Tuesday.

Police have not ruled out further arrests or charges.

Senior Sergeant Steve Pivac said the arrests came after a serious assault in Stanmore Bay on January 4.

"A group of males approached another group outside the Brightside Road shops," he told the Herald.

"An 18-year-old male victim was assaulted by one of the alleged offenders and knocked to the ground.

"A second victim, a 20-year-old male, was seriously assaulted by the group of males, sustaining multiple injuries including a fractured jaw."

Pivac said since the assaults police have carried out a number of inquiries.

This morning they executed search warrants at three addresses.

As a result, the four teens were arrested and charged.

It is understood the alleged offenders are part of a youth gang based in the area.

It is believed that the gang may be responsible for numerous other serious assaults.

"They are basically going around and beating the sh*t out of people," said a source.

"They are very serious assaults."

Police urged anyone who had been targeted or had seen anything to come forward.

"This was a serious incident and police and the community will not tolerate this type of violent behaviour," he said.

"We want our community to feel safe.

"If anyone has witnessed any incidents of a similar nature, we urge them to contact their local Police station to report the matter and we will investigate any complaints thoroughly."

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and police are unable to rule out the possibility of further charges.

Can you help?

If you have information on the assaults or have been victimised - please contact the police in the Rodney area.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.