Hamilton firefighters have used a thermal imaging camera to show the intense heat which builds up inside a car left in the sun.

In one case, a car left in the heat for hours with the windows up reached nearly 90C.

The test aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of leaving children or pets in a hot car after a string of horrific incidents across the country.

On Wednesday, Hamilton firefighter Wade Gubb caught a temperature reading of 86C inside a car. The car had been in the sun for about five or six hours.

The Hamilton City Fire Area Facebook page posted online that it was a clear reminder not to leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.

Using our TIC (Thermal Imaging Camera) QFF Wade Gubb was able to highlight just how hot it can get inside your vehicles... Posted by Hamilton City Fire Area on Wednesday, 30 January 2019

At least three cases of young children left in hot cars were discovered by members of the public in January.

Police have urged people not to leave children or animals unattended inside a car.

"This is especially important in the summer heat," a police spokeswoman said.



Anyone who had concerns for a child left in a vehicle should contact emergency services immediately, she said.



"When it comes to pets, the SPCA has some great resources on their website on how to keep animals cool in the summer, and this includes making sure you don't leave them in a hot car for any period of time.



"If you see a dog in a vehicle in hot weather, please call Police, the SPCA, or Animal Services [via your local council]."

Yesterday, a baby was left unattended inside a car in Pāpāmoa, Tauranga, while the mum was allegedly found nearby playing on a pokie machine at a TAB.

Concerned locals intervened and police officers were called to the shopping area about 11.20am.

The temperature high in Tauranga yesterday was 25C.

On January 30, an Auckland man alerted security staff at the Pak'nSave in Silverdale after spotting a toddler in a locked vehicle.

With the help of supermarket staff the child was taken out of the car and the caregiver was found.

On January 28, a Napier woman found a baby and a young child distressed and sweating profusely in a locked car during 33C heat while their mother was inside shopping.

Police confirmed that the incident was reported to them just before 5pm.

"The offender was given a formal warning and a report will be made with Oranga Tamariki."