Two kayakers who were spotted offshore off the Hawke's Bay coast last night have been reported safe and well.

A concerned member of the public notified police around 8pm of two people in a kayak who might have been in difficulty between Haumoana and Te Awanga.

Police said they would like to thank those involved in search efforts last night as well as those who got in touch with information.

Last night, police said it was possible the pair were safe and well, making their own way back to shore, but would like to confirm this and ensure they are okay.

"Coastguard and Search and Rescue were deployed to look for the pair, with Coastguard searching for over two hours," a police statement said.

"Despite favourable sea and wind conditions, Coastguard was not able to locate anyone."