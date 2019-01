Wellington's Terrace Tunnel is closed in both directions.

An "over-height" vehicle is being clamed for closing the main route in and out of the capital.

UPDATE 9:10AM

The Terrace Tunnel is now CLOSED in both directions. Please continue to use an alternate route and expect delays. ^CR https://t.co/E2UC6QvrFm — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) January 30, 2019

Meanwhile a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in central Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Karo Drive near the Terrace Tunnel around 7.30 this morning.

The NZTA said access to Victoria Street is blocked and motorists should use an alternative route, and expect delays.