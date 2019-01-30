One person has died following a serious crash north of Ruakaka which has forced the closure of State Highway 1.

Police report three vehicles were involved in the collision about 6.55pm.

Initial reports suggested one person had been seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries, however, one person died at the scene.

"Diversions are in place along Springfield, Ormiston and Mountfield roads for light vehicles only," police said.

"Heavy vehicles will be diverted through State Highways 12 and 14."

NZ Transport Agency advises motorists to expect delays through the area near the intersection of SH1 and Prescott Rd.

Motorists are being told to following the directions of emergency services on the scene for detour routes.

The serious incident has closed the highway. Photo / NZTA

Elsewhere, one person has been seriously injured following a serious crash in Claudelands, Hamilton.

Emergency services are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of Enderley Ave and Peachgrove Rd, with police called around 6.25pm.

"Initial indications are one person is seriously injured. Diversions are now in place on Daisy St. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible," police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene currently, police said.