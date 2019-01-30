Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, cost cutting looks likely at Air New Zealand, National reveals its proposed tax plan, sausage producer Hellers is fined for mislabelling food allergens, and new evidence Māori are being fat-shamed in our health system. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen.

Air New Zealand's boss is vowing to be directly involved in looking at the airline's books.

The national carrier has cut its pre-tax earnings guidance to a range of $340 million to $400 million for the June year, due to slower-than-expected revenue growth.

The previously announced guidance was for underlying earnings before tax of $425m to $525m.

Advertisement

Air New Zealand's share price took a tumble in the opening minutes of trade this morning.

In an internal email to staff, Christopher Luxon said the revised guidance reflects updated revenue forecasts based on recent forward booking trends but that "difficult decisions" lay ahead.

Luxon says he's committed to turning things around.

For more on this story, click here

National's tax plan is set to give the average worker an extra $430 a year.

Leader Simon Bridges gave his State of the Union speech today in Christchurch.

He's pledging to move tax thresholds every three years in line with inflation.

And he's promising to release a bill to overhaul the Resource Management Act this year, and fight proposals - which the Government is considering - to reform the role of school boards.

Tax thresholds have not moved since 2010 and are currently at 10.5 per cent for annual income up to $14,000, 14.5 per cent to $48,000, 30 per cent up to $70,000, and 33 per cent above $70,000.

For more on this story, click here

Labour's also kicked off the year with strong remarks.

Jacinda Ardern has given her opening statement at the party's annual caucus retreat in Wairarapa.

She says after a year of putting things in place to create significant change in the country's direction, this year is about delivering.

Areas for special mention included the child wellbeing strategy, the housing programme, the Tax Working Group report, mental health and the zero carbon law.

She also gave a personal rundown on her trip to Europe last week and the interest the rest of the world has in New Zealand and the new Government and its policies.

For more on this story, click here

Jacinda Ardern's also been pressed to clarify details around KiwiBuild targets.

Ardern says the only target that really matters is 100,000 homes in 10 years.

She revealed yesterday Housing Minister Phil Twyford would bring a paper before Cabinet which would address some of KiwiBuild's problems.

Today, Twyford outlined a few the paper would look at, and how it would re-calibrate the policy.

One way would be to offer a stronger incentive for developers, as well as how the Government could make KiwiBuild better for first-home buyers.

Twyford says the overall target of 100,000 homes over 10 years is the same.

For more on this story, click here

Sausage-maker Hellers has been fined almost $40,000 after three children suffered allergic reactions due to mislabelled Sizzlers.

The children became sick after an incident in September last year when staff at Hellers' Wiri factory did not follow procedures, resulting in Cheese Sizzlers being packaged as Original Sizzlers.

One child ended up in hospital due to an anaphylactic reaction.

The Ministry for Primary Industries prosecuted the company following an investigation.

Manager of food compliance Melinda Sando says the incident could have been prevented if staff had cross-checked labels and the product itself before packing.

Prior to sentencing, Hellers pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to ensure food is safe and suitable.

For more on this story, click here

The mayor of Gore has spoken out after a child drowned in a council sewage pond.

The three-year-old was found dead in a pond about 11.30 last night.

An urgent review has now begun after the missing toddler was found unresponsive in a wastewater pond owned by the Gore District Council.

Mayor Tracy Hicks says they extend their deepest sympathies to the little boy's family.

Council chief executive Stephen Parry said the council has instigated an urgent review of security and fencing at the ponds.

Police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

For more on this story, click here

One of New Zealand's most high-profile prisoners says he's confident he will transition back into the community and wants to gain a law degree after being released.

Arthur William Taylor was granted parole last Thursday after being denied 19 times prior.

Today, the Parole Board released its written decision for the 62-year-old, whose end of sentence release date was not until 2022.

Taylor was serving 17 and a half years for charges on explosives, firearms, kidnapping and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine, among others.

Almost 40 years of his life has been spent in custody due to his more than 150 convictions for offences including bank robbery, burglary, fraud and drugs.

Taylor sought to be paroled to a semi-rural Dunedin home, where he will live with a soon-to-be law graduate.

The Parole Board said the advantages of the placement will give Taylor the opportunity to "wind down in a non-pressured situation, away from the pressures of urban living and out of the considerable public eye".

For more on this story, click here

Fresh evidence Māori are being fat-shamed in our public health system.

An AUT researcher is calling for health officials to focus less on actual weight - and more on reconnecting Māori with the environment and whanau.

Dr Isaac Warbrick says Māori patients are often left feeling marginalised and insecure about their body image.

He's found health measurements like BMIs are Western-orientated and highlight an unwillingness to incorporate Māori health knowledge.

Isaac Warbrick says health professionals need to focus more on holistic solutions.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB

Meteorologists keep telling us how abnormally hot it is, but apparently this month still doesn't stack up to last January's record warmth.

January 2018 finished up with a mean temperature of 20.2C, or about 3C above average, and went down as the hottest month that New Zealand had experienced in 150 years of observations.

By contrast, this month had been running at about 1.5C above average, according to climate scientist Professor Jim Salinger.

Salinger thought it unlikely that the record-hot summer of 2017/18 would be topped by this summer, which was so far tracking at nearly 1.4C above average.

For more on this story, click here



That's the Front Page for today, Wednesday January 30, making sure you're across the biggest news of the day. For more on these stories, check out The New Zealand Herald, or tune in to Newstalk ZB.

You can subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts here, iHeartRadio here, and Stitcher here.

If you like to stay up to date on social media, you can find host Juliette Sivertsen on Twitter.