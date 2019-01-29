Two people have been charged over the theft of a giant gnome statue worth $55,000.

Auckland police Detective Constable Tim Roberts said the statue of the gnome was allegedly stolen from outside Auckland's Gow Langsford Gallery on Christmas Day.

The theft was reported when the gallery's owner discovered it missing on January 12.

The 2m statue is named Thinker and was created by artist Gregor Kregar.

A few days later, after appeals for it to be returned, it was dumped outside a Salvation Army in Glen Eden with a note asking it to be returned to the gallery.

Police returned it to the owner.

A 46-year-old man and a 55-year-old man have been charged with theft and are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.