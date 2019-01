The marine search for two missing fishermen in Southland has been called off tonight after three days.

Police said while the search in the water has been suspended, LandSAR will continue to conduct searches at Slope Pt, at the very bottom of the South Island, where the pair went missing on Sunday afternoon. They are believed to have been swept off the rocks.

LandSAR will also search surrounding areas.

The search will resume tomorrow from 5am.