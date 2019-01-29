A teenage girl has been attacked by what is believed to have been a shark at a popular beach west of Invercargill this evening.

The 17-year-old was boogie boarding with friends at Oreti Beach when members of the group reported feeling something bumping their legs, Stuff reports.

Shortly afterwards the girl was bitten on her leg by what is believed to have been a sand shark.

Lifeguards were seen assisting the teenager before placing a tourniquet on her leg while an ambulance drove to the beach to take her to hospital.

