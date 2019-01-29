Police have named the woman who died in a car crash in Porirua early yesterday afternoon as Enid Florence Alexander.

The 87-year-old was a passenger inside the only vehicle involved in the crash on Walker Ave in Paremata.

The driver, an 88-year-old man, remains in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital, police said.

They said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue but initial indications are that the crash was a tragic accident.



"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Mrs Alexander and the injured man."

Advertisement

The crash happened at the bottom of a steep driveway on private property at 12.51pm.

Police and emergency services attended and the road was temporarily blocked for an investigation.