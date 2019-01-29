Four firefighters in Christchurch are helping the Christchurch Penguin Rehabilitation centre recover a rogue penguin from the Avon River.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the centre called in requesting help about the penguin around 6.50pm.

"They've got a rogue penguin in the Avon River by the old Avonside Girls High School and we've got a crew down there trying to capture said penguin now," he said.

Avonside Girls High School on Avonside Dr is located approximately 10km up the Avon River from the sea.

Currently, Fenz is unsure what type of penguin it is but the spokesman said it was likely to be a little blue penguin.

The spokesman said it was unclear if the penguin had escaped from the rehabilitation centre of if they are trying to capture it because it's in distress.

"[We've got] one fire engine and four guys and we don't know what they're doing at this stage but they'll be following the lead of the experts," he said.