Power is out in Ponsonby and Herne Bay and is not expected to be restored for a few hours.

The outage began about 1pm and it is understood that power won't be restored until at least 5.30pm.

Ponsonby is a mess. No traffic lights, no power. Attempting to head home — Cate Owen (@CateOwen) January 29, 2019

Auckland Transport said the power outage had affected a number of traffic lights on Jervois Rd and College Hill, and urged drivers to take care.

Due to a power outage multiple traffic signals on College Hill & Jervois Rd in Ponsonby are not operating currently. Please follow give-way rules, take extra care and be mindful of pedestrians crossing. ^TP pic.twitter.com/qTPNTvn2Y7 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 29, 2019

A Vector spokesman said the fault initially affected about 2000 properties. Two crews had isolated the fault, and the outage was now limited to 15 properties.