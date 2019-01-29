Power is out in Ponsonby and Herne Bay and is not expected to be restored for a few hours.
The outage began about 1pm and it is understood that power won't be restored until at least 5.30pm.
Auckland Transport said the power outage had affected a number of traffic lights on Jervois Rd and College Hill, and urged drivers to take care.
A Vector spokesman said the fault initially affected about 2000 properties. Two crews had isolated the fault, and the outage was now limited to 15 properties.
Advertisement