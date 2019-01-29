Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she reflected on a Cabinet reshuffle over the summer period and has decided there will be one after Budget 2019.

Ardern is holding her first post-Cabinet press conference of the year.

Speaking to reporters following the first Cabinet meeting of the new year, Ardern said she would address the issue after interest from the media.

Ardern also spoke about a report into the insurance industry released today.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson joined Ardern today to say the Government was concerned at the findings of the report.

The Government wanted to reform the banking and insurance sectors and new regulations would be drawn up.

They would ensure insurers and bankers were not driven by incentives.

Robertson said some practices were "unacceptable".

The issues identified cut across both sectors, and Robertson said it was hoped legislation and regulation was in place by the end of the year.

"What we want to make sure is that the rules are fair."

He said there were examples of life insurers "ripping off or rorting consumers", as one reporter categorised it.

Robertson said the Reserve Bank and the FMA had given companies time to respond but he said naming and shaming would be an opotion if they didn't get into line.

Ardern said the report would shake people's faith in the industry.

The regulatory regime, the structure of the regulatory body and the levels of penalties were yet to be considered.

Robertson, speaking on the report of the Tax Working Group, said he was expecting it by the end of the week.

But he said the family home was "off limits".

"We now have to work through this report," he said.

Robertson said nothing would be changed without the agreement of the Government's coalition partners.

"These are all hypotheticals until we get the report back," Ardern said.

Moving on to other issues, Ardern said Housing Minister Phil Twyford briefed Cabinet on KiwiBuild.

A number of MPs were missing from Cabinet this morning after fog halted some domestic flights into Wellington. But Ardern said all MPs except one were expected today.