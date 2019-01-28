A top student who attacked two bouncers and kicked a police officer during a boozy night out has evaded conviction - so she can go to medical school.

Venus Carnation Callan, 21, was a student at the University of Otago at the time but the Dunedin District Court heard yesterday she had an offer from the University of Auckland where she would continue her path to becoming a doctor.

The offer, however, was conditional on a police check.

Judge Dominic Flatley said he took that to mean a conviction was likely to see Callan booted off the course before it started.

Study was not at the forefront of her mind at 3am on April 22 last year, when she was "intoxicated and causing trouble'' at Pop Bar in the Octagon.

When she refused to leave, she was escorted from the premises by two bouncers.

But she wanted back in.

Callan repeatedly tried to push past one of the security guards and at one stage reached over his shoulder to grab at his colleague on the door.

"He was scratched numerous times in the process,'' police said.

She was pushed backwards and responded by punching the other doorman in the mouth.

Even the introduction of the police did not reduce her rage.

When they spoke to Callan, she swore at them and made further attempts to get back into Pop Bar.

Officers handcuffed her and put her into the back of their vehicle.

Before the door could be closed, the defendant kicked out at least three times, striking the victim in the hand and stomach area.

Her trail of destruction left the officer bruised, one bouncer scratched and the other bouncer bloodied.

According to the First Foundation website, Callan received a scholarship which contributed $12,000 to her second and third-year university costs as well as a mentor and work experience.

Her high-school principal said: "Venus has a very mature approach to college life and makes decisions that you might expect from an older person. She is very thoughtful about her responses and an interesting person to talk to. Venus is always cheerful and is well respected amongst her friends and classmates, where she role models studious behaviours.''

The court heard Callan had done 30 hours' voluntary work with her church, and had undertaken drug and alcohol counselling.

She would fly home to Auckland this week, Kilkelly said, to continue her studies.

Judge Flatley discharged her without conviction on two charges of assault, one of assaulting police and one of disorderly behaviour.