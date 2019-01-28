A person was trapped in a vehicle and critically injured following a serious crash near Timaru this morning.

State Highway 1 has also been closed.

Police were at the crash, between a car and a truck, on SH1 in Levels, which occurred about 7.10am.

A rescue helicopter been dispatched from Christchurch.

A St John spokesman said one person in a critical condition and one person with minor injuries were being transported to Timaru Hospital.

The road was closed between Hedley Rd and Lynch Rd, and diversions were in place.

The detour route for Northbound traffic is to turn right onto Seadown Rd, left on to Dominion Rd and right onto SH1. Reverse for southbound traffic.

Heavy trucks travelling northbound should turn left onto SH8, right on to Levels Plain Rd, right onto Arowhenua Rd then onto SH1.