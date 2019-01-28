A man has been assaulted during an aggravated robbery in his home at Rolleston in Canterbury.

Police said two men and a woman entered a home at Fairhurst Place in Rolleston around 4pm today and allegedly assaulted a man.

"The offenders then fled with belongings, including a cellphone, in a beige Land Cruiser and the victim's red Ford Falcon (registration number BLL995)," police said.

"Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information that may assist the investigation.

"Anyone with information can call Canterbury Police on (03) 363 7400, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."