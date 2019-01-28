Police are advising motorists to avoid the Botany Rd area following a serious collision between three vehicles.

One person is thought to have been seriously injured following the crash at the intersection of Botany Rd and Ti Rakau Dr in Golflands.

A police statement said police were called to the incident around 5pm.

A motorist told the Herald the entire intersection by Pak'nSave, Countdown, McDonald's and Paradice Ice Skating in Botany was cordoned off and Police were redirecting a lot of traffic through The Hub shopping centre by Countdown.

The crash was not in the middle of the large intersection and happened closer to Paradice Ice Skating.

Traffic heading towards Botany Town Centre was banked up form Bunnings on Ti Rakau Drive as three lanes of traffic merged into one before being redirected through The Hub, she said.

"That intersection was completely closed. No one is going anywhere in that intersection."

Fire and Emergency, St John and Police were all in attendance.