Emergency services are responding to reports of a car vs truck crash near Seddon this afternoon.

Fire trucks from both Ward and Seddon rushed to the scene after the accident on State Highway 1 near Blind Loop Rd south of Seddon just before 4pm today.

A Fire & Emergency spokeswoman said nobody was trapped when they arrived, despite earlier reports.

St John and police were also on the scene.

A spokesman for St John said one patient is being transported to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim with moderate injuries.

SH1 is understood to still be open.