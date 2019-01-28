Former KiwiBuild boss Stephen Barclay says he is pursuing a case of constructive dismissal against Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

This comes after the Ministry revealed earlier today that Barclay resigned amid an employment investigation that revealed complaints from employees, contractors and stakeholders regarding his "leadership behaviour".

In a statement, again through a private public relations company, Barclay said he was extremely disappointed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) had divulged details of an employment matter.

He said he considered this a breach of privacy and felt he had no choice but to respond.



"Mr Barclay was employed by MBIE from July to October 2018 when the KiwiBuild programme was transferred to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. During this period, there were no issues raised about his performance, management style or leadership," the statement said.

"Within two weeks of the KiwiBuild programme moving to MHUD, he can confirm there were a small number of complaints from individuals who held a close relationship to the Chief Executive, Mr [Andrew] Crisp."

The statement said the nature of the complaints related to Barclay's direct management style and dealings with certain individuals.

"They were entirely linked to the implementation of the KiwiBuild programme which was Mr Barclay's only remit.

"His commitment was to execute against the targets of the KiwiBuild programme, and he was attempting to do this at pace.

"As soon as Mr Barclay was informed of the complaints, he responded to them within the week, requesting the complaints be independently investigated and additional people relevant to the complaints be questioned.

"These requests were repeatedly denied and Mr Barclay was suspended from his role for more than two months.

"This made his position untenable and led to him resign in his and the KiwiBuild programme's best interests.

At the point in which he was suspended, the number of KiwiBuild homes was on track to meet the Year One target, the statement said.

A spokesman for Housing Minister Phil Twyford said as Stephen Barclay's former employer, Andrew Crisp is best placed to comment on his departure and it's not appropriate for Minister Twyford to comment on an employment matter regarding a public servant.