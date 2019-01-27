A truck has crashed into a power pole on the North Shore, Auckland, causing a blackout in at least 500 houses.

Powerlines had fallen on to Pupuke Rd, in Hillcrest, following the crash.

A Vector spokesman said a feeder had been affected by the crash meaning power had been cut from anywhere between 500 to 1500 houses.

Vector staff had isolated the section they needed to work on and would return power to the affected area when able, he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the crash at 9.58am and that motorists should take extra care if they were travelling that way, he said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL THE HERALD

​​

Traffic was also slowed in South Auckland this morning when a car rolled into a ditch in Pukekohe.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Chch pursuit: Dead teens' link to high-profile murder-suicide

17 Jan, 2019 5:00am
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Stolen car hits tractor after fleeing police

18 Jan, 2019 10:00am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

'Screaming inside; numb outside': Victim's father at driver's sentencing

31 Oct, 2018 11:00am
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Talented sportsman's life cut short in Meadowbank bus crash

18 Jan, 2019 5:00am
3 minutes to read