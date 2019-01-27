Police are investigating after a man walking home in Raglan was beaten in an apparent unprovoked attack.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw said the man was approached by three young Maori men on Main Rd, near East St, about 12.30am today.

One of the men then punched him, sending him to the ground, before kicking him.

The trio then left on foot.

The victim suffered head and facial injuries and was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Raglan police on 07 858 6200.

Meanwhile, Raglan police are reminding people to be careful with their personal possessions when at local beaches and tourist spots after an increase in thefts.

Thieves have been breaking into cars parked at Bridal Veil Falls and Pipiwharauroa Trail at Te Mata, Ngarunui car parks, Ocean Beach, Papahua Domain and in town.

People are reminded to always lock their vehicles and not to leave any valuables inside.