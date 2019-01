A 3-year-old boy reported missing in Porirua this morning has been found safe and well this afternoon.

Police in Wellington put out a public appeal for help in finding Azazel Papadopoulos, who was last seen about 11.30am.

He went missing from his house on McKillop St in Ranui Heights, in Porirua.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the words: "Santa I've been good'' and had no shoes on.

Advertisement

Police said about 2pm that Azazel had been located safe and well.