A number of people had to be rescued by members of the public after their kayaks tipped over in Days Bay in Wellington.

This Saturday afternoon incident has prompted the police to issue a warning to take care on the water.

Senior Sergeant Quentin Ward said while this story had a happy ending, it could have been much worse.

"It's sunny today and the water looks beautiful, but the wind is making conditions very rough," Ward said.

Advertisement

"When going out on the water, people need to be aware of the wind direction to make sure they're not going to be blown away from shore.

"The weather can change very quickly and catch you out, so you need to be really aware of your own abilities too.

The warm weather forecast across the country this weekend will likely see an increasing number of Kiwis making a splash.

Ward said people going out on the water should wear a life jacket and tell someone where they're going.

"It's also a great idea to take a waterproof cell phone or a phone in a sealed plastic bag," he added.