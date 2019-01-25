Auckland Anniversary Weekend traffic is causing headaches for commuters after a tough morning without a running train service.

Hot conditions and heavy holiday traffic appear to have caused the tar to melt on State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Driver Matthew Kernick told Newstalk ZB the stretch of road south of the Johnstone Tunnels had gone sticky.

"The traffic started to slow up, and I could see the liquid tar flicking off the tyres of the car," he said.

"As we got further along [going north] towards the tunnels, the road just got shinier and shinier and the tar was just flicking off the tyres like water."

Another motorist told Newstalk ZB tar was being pulled off the road like mozzarella cheese.

"I saw a brand new Holden plastered up the side where it had flicked off the tyres."

NZ Transport Agency System Manager Wayne Oldfield said fresh bitumen seal was laid on the road this week and in the hot weather conditions with slow moving vehicles, the new surface had become sticky.

"It's also quite noisy to drive over," Oldfield said.

"We're aware of the situation and we've sent a water truck to cool the road.

"We ask motorists to slow down and be patient."

Due to high temperatures & high traffic volume, the road surface on #SH1 (northbound) near Johnstones Hill tunnel has reacted. Water trucks have been deployed to douse the road surface & dampening will continue until temperatures drop this evening. Take care in the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/6uZwtPAMlC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 25, 2019

At 3pm traffic was already building on the Southern Motorway particularly through Otara and Manukau.

A four car pile up had blocked the right southbound lane near the Gillies Ave off-ramp about thirty minutes prior slowing traffic further.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - CRASH - 2.30PM

A 4 car crash is blocking the right southbound lane near the Gillies Ave off-ramp. Please pass the scene with care and expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/HkAd96IPgH — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 25, 2019

By 6pm southbound traffic on the South Western Motorway was heavily congested.

According to the NZTA journey planner at 6pm, travelling from Auckland to Hamilton on SH1 would take two hours and 17 minutes instead of the usual one hour and 35 minutes.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - BREAKDOWN - 5.45PM

Due to a truck breakdown the left southbound lane is CLOSED just after Massey Road. Expect delays and pass the scene with care. ^MF pic.twitter.com/0csrcZQioT — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 25, 2019

Trains resumed service early this afternoon after morning commuters faced a stalled train service due to a signalling fault about 7am.

"We're hugely apologetic about the disruption caused to Auckland commuters by this morning's fault," KiwiRail Acting Chief Executive Todd Moyle said.

"We know it's important to have a reliable transport system and no one wants to see trains stop in the morning peak," Moyle said.

"This was a very unusual event as not only was there a fault in our main signal operating system, but the backup also failed and we have had to revert to a third alternative."

Trains are now operating every 20 minutes on the Southern, Eastern and Western Lines.

The Onehunga Line is running as normal and rail replacement buses will continue to operate during the afternoon peak.