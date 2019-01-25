One member of a group of troublesome travelers causing havoc around New Zealand and making international headlines is now facing more charges.

The 26-year-old British man appeared again today in the Auckland District Court following an alleged assault at Takapuna Beach in Auckland on January 13.

Along with allegations of assault with a weapon and reckless driving, police today charged him with fraud by dishonestly using a document.

Yesterday, the accused was granted interim name suppression by Community Magistrate Jan Holmes on the grounds of fair trial rights, while his lawyer expressed concerns about a purported association with the disruptive group.

Today he sought bail after spending the night in the cells and was granted bail until Tuesday for him to find a suitable address.

As part of his bail he must report to the Auckland central police station everyday, not to apply for any travel documents, not to contact two other alleged offenders, and not engage in any work.

Details and arguments made at today's hearing are suppressed under the Bail Act.

The man's name suppression will continue until at least the next appearance on February 8 when he is expected to enter a plea to the charges.

Krista Curnow was at the North Shore beach when the incident unfolded earlier this month.

She alleged a car veered towards her and the British driver tried to take her cellphone while she tried to take a picture of the car's licence plate.

The family of tourists have made headlines around the world since a video emerged of their confrontational behaviour at the beach.

The disturbing footage showed the tourists dumping rubbish and empty alcohol bottles on the beach - then a young boy threatened to "knock the brains out" of locals who challenged their behaviour.

Yesterday, some of the unruly group also crash their car in Mangere.

Witnesses at the scene said the van went over the median barrier at the intersection of Thomas Rd and Massey Rd.

They said the tourists caused quite a scene as they took all their belongings from the car and proceeded to walk along the road.

This week's court appearance is the second time one of the group has been hauled into a Kiwi courtroom since their arrival in New Zealand in late December.

Tina Maria Cash, 26, admitted theft charges in Hamilton District Court on January 16 after she stole energy drinks, rope and sunglasses from an Auckland service station on two separate occasions.

She was convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation.

Five members of the group had also been served a deportation liability notices.