A fire which ripped through a large property in Hamilton overnight could be heard crackling kilometres away.

A Hamilton resident said he was first alerted to the large blaze in the suburb of Frankton around 11pm due to the noises it was making.

"I was woken up to the scene by hearing crackling and loud noises and looked out the window down the hill and I could see this massive blaze," he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said seven fire appliances were still on the scene at King St around 11.45pm tackling the fire.

Advertisement

He said the property was a two-storey building around 30m by 50m in size and when fire appliances arrived it was well-involved in flames.

The resident said the flames were originally so big they towered over surrounding buildings but crews were quick on the scene - at 11.30pm he could only see smoke rising.