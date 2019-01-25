A year and a half after scooping more than $10m in the Powerball jackpot, Lou Te Keeti is gearing up for his first crack at the Karaka Million.

The Tauranga kaumātua purchased a winning Lotto ticket in July 2017, which won him $10.3m in the Powerball jackpot.

He and wife Val have stayed grounded following the win, though the horse enthusiast has spent more than $2 million on new racehorses.

It's one of these racehorses, Aalaalune, that will be competing in today's big race out at Karaka - one of the richest sporting events in New Zealand.

"We're just so thrilled to be participating in this race," Te Keeti said.

"It's our first attempt and we've been successful in making the field of fourteen.

"When you consider there's over a thousand yearlings that go through the sales - to be one of the lucky 14 to make it into the field, that's already exceeded our expectations."

Te Keeti's life looked nothing like he thought it would at this stage - he'd envisioned a well-earned retirement by this point.

However, the passion he and Val had for the sport had grown alongside his workload.

"We seem to be going backwards… but we're thoroughly enjoying it," he said.

"It gives us a reason to get out of bed in the morning, it's great."

Having young trainer Jacob McKay on his team was another perk, Te Keeti said.

Upon meeting him last summer, Te Keeti said he quickly realised he was a "young man going places".

Even though I'm at the other end of the age range, I admire people who are get up and go people and are prepared to roll up their sleeves and work hard.

"I thought I'd trust my gut and invest a couple of my horses with him."

McKay's daughter Isabelle was diagnosed with Hemimegalencephaly, a rare disorder that affects the brain, when she was around a year old. Photo / Supplied

While he said McKay was off to a good start, Te Keeti said all trainers needed some high profile horses to make their CV.

I'm just hoping that between us we might have the horse that might help to enhance his reputation."