Police have charged a 26-year-old British man over an alleged incident involving a vehicle at Takapuna Beach on the same day that a group of unruly tourists began their hellraising.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon and reckless driving, police say.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

The tourists have made headlines around the world since a video emerged of rubbish being strewn on a Takapuna Beach reserve, a court appearance for theft, refusal to pay for food or services as well as hectoring hospitality staff.

Four people, believed to be part of the 15 or so unruly tourists, have already been served a deportation liability notice (DLN) as a result of an incident at Burger King in Hamilton.

Tina Maria Cash, 26, appeared in court the next day and pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and was also issued a DLN.