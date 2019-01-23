A Korean woman who was injured after a cliff collapsed near Cape Kidnappers yesterday remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The woman, along with a man - both in their 20s - were forced into the sea by the rockfall about 2.30pm.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition.

Numerous helicopters, ambulances and fire engines, as well as a rescue helicopter, were deployed to help with the operation, which lasted several hours.

A woman remains in a critical, but stable condition after a cliff collapsed near Cape Kidnappers. Photo / Supplied.

Gannet Beach Adventures owner-operator Colin Lindsay said he was thankful for the community and emergency service response.

Gannet had 68 passengers on-board its tour yesterday - all of whom made it back safely.

However, he had been worried about walkers' safety for some time.

"I had a meeting organised [yesterday] afternoon with a Department of Conservation representative to air my concerns about the walker safety. This has been a big fear of ours and now it has been realised. We don't feel that we've been listened to."

Footage shows the extent of the slip which swept two Korean tourists into the water. Photo/Gary Ellmers

He said their main concern was about walkers not realising the risks involved.

"99.9 per cent of the time, they make it safely there and back."

The track to the Cape remains closed where the rockfall occurred.

The Department of Conservation will be assessing the site today to determine the level of risk to the public.