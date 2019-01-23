A fire has broken out at Auckland Normal Intermediate School in Mt Eden.

Fire fighters have arrived at the scene.

The school is on Poronui St in Mt Eden.

Smoke can be seen billowing across nearby houses.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said there were 22 crews and approximately 90 firefighters working to curb the blaze.

He said the building was approximately 70m x 30m and was well involved in fire.

He said there was significant damage to the building.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the fire at 2.46pm and are still on scene.

St John said no people needed treating at the scene.

A witness near the scene said a few houses on Disraeli St had been evacuated.

The school has posted an alert on their website saying, "The school has currently evacuated as a result of a fire at the school. All staff and persons on-site are safe and accounted for. Fire and Emergency NZ are in attendance."

Poronui St is closed at the intersection with Mt Eden Rd due to a fire. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Newstalk ZB's Tim Roxborogh is at the scene and understands the blaze may have started in the school hall, where people were said to be working on the roof.

Roxborogh said the fire appeared to have spread from the school hall, to a block of classrooms.

"There is flames and black smoke everywhere."

He said a cherry picker was being used to tackle the blaze.

Roxborogh said it was a teacher only day, so there were staff present at the school.

"Hopefully the classrooms will be OK, but it looks like major damage at least to the roof of the hall," he said.

A former student James Tapp said it was pretty sad watching the fire at his old school.

"It's been a school that has a lot of local school children go through it and there are a lot of memories for a lot of people within those rooms," he said.

Tapp said the fire looked as if it had started in the main hall and spread towards the science classrooms, the computer labs, and the music and drama rooms.

Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency staff with traffic control.

A nearby resident said smoke was thick throughout Mt Eden Village and as far as Auckland Grammar on Mountain Rd. "I can also smell the smoke here in Three Kings," she said.

Auckland Normal Intermediate School (ANI) is a co-educational school catering for students aged 11-13 years.

Currently students remain on school holidays, with the first day back on Tuesday, January 29.

