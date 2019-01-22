A Givealittle page has been set up to raise funds for the funeral of Carterton man Finn Yeats.

Yeats, 20, was reported missing from his home on January 15.

Police confirmed they found his body in the Tongariro area on Monday afternoon.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.

There's since been an outpouring of tributes remembering the "rising star" who was said to have "a heart of gold".

Older sister, Safiyah Solliman, has also created the Givealittle page in order to raise funds for "a beautiful send off".

"On the 21st of January 2019, we lost an amazing son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend," she said.

"Now as a family we need to organise a send off for our beloved Finn who left this earth far too soon.

"My family has been through a lot these last seven years and I need to make sure [they are] taken care of and this event is as easy on them as it can be."

The page has currently raised just over $11,000.

Family spokesman Jonathan Tanner said the family has immense gratitude for the ongoing support they are receiving at this terrible time.

Finn Yeats with sister Grace Yeats. Grace was diagnosed with a rare brain disease after an illness in 2012. Photo / Supplied

"It is pretty amazing the way people band together and are willing to help out," he said.

"I have spoken to all sorts of people today that have contributed and it is really nice to see. It will be much appreciated and of great help and assistance to the family."

Tanner earlier said that from the outside it looked like Yeats had everything going for him but he had been "suffering from some demons".

"He had a good job, he was a very talented sportsperson and a lovely person but obviously he was suffering from some demons. Those demons got on top of him in the end."

Tanner said Yeats was a top athlete throughout school and won national titles in athletics. He was also a "very talented" rugby player, playing for Wairarapa Bush.

The Wairarapa Bush Rugby Union posted on social media, saying its thoughts and prayers went out to Yeats' family and friends.

"Finn was a rising star who played his way into the Wairarapa Bush Heartland team in 2018 and featured heavily in the semifinals and the finals of the Lochore Cup... Finn will be missed by all."

Greytown Rugby Club also posted a tribute saying, "Finn Yeats joined our club only a year ago, and in that short time he earnt himself a reputation as a superstar both on and off the field".

"Well respected by his teammates, coaches and supporters. 'A fearless defender with pace to burn' with 'Great banter and a heart of gold'

"Our deepest condolences go out to the Yeats whanau. Through this challenging time you are very much in our thoughts and prayers.

"Never ever be afraid to talk, to ask for help, and to lean on the ones who love you."

Yeats' mother, Tracy Thomas, earlier told the Herald her son had not been active on social media and had deleted his Facebook account in the days before his death.

"He is not himself. He is not acting or thinking properly and hasn't been right for some months," she said.

In a social media post on Tuesday she wrote, "Oh Finny. My broken heart has been broken even more.

"I tried to find you. I tried to do everything I could from here to try and bring you home. I cannot imagine the rest of my life without you. I will love you forever and always."

Yeats is survived by his parents, Tracy and Steven, and three siblings.

In 2012, his younger sister Grace came down with a mystery illness and was later diagnosed with a rare brain disease.

She was left unable to move or talk and became the 13th person globally to be diagnosed with an incurable variant of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or Adem. It left her physically trapped but cognitively unimpaired.

Thomas said Grace's illness had impacted so much on her siblings and Yeats had really struggled with it.

• Go to Sending off Finn Yeats on Givealittle to donate.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757