Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at Michael Hill Jeweller in Papakura after a gun was pulled on staff.

The incident happened around 1pm and the offenders fled the scene.

Police said a quantity of jewellery was taken and they are currently making inquiries.

A witness to the robbery said it took approximately 90 seconds for two armed people to rob the store.

She said the offenders left in a white Mazda station wagon with the front registration US3262, however the back registration was different.

On social media, she pleaded with people to look out for the vehicle.

"If you were driving in town at that time and have a driver's camera check your footage. Let's help catch these thieves," she said.

Michael Hill Jeweller is located on Great South Rd, in the centre of Papakura, South Auckland.