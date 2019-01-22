The faces of two women charged in relation to the assault on a 92-year-old Northland woman can now be revealed.

Following a hearing in the Whangārei District Court today Judge John McDonald granted an application by the Northern Advocate to publish the photos of the two accused.

Bella Rina Rudolph, 24, of Kaikohe, and 40-year-old Carrisa Angelique Davis, of Kawakawa, both appeared for the hearing via audio-visual link from prison.

Yesterday Judge McDonald remanded the duo in custody until their next appearance in Kaikohe District Court on January 30.

He adjourned the hearing for the media application until this morning.

Rudolph is charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the January 9 home invasion on Whangae Rd near Kawakawa.

Bella Rina Rudolph.
Davis is also charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Carrisa Angelique Davis.
Rudolph was initially arrested on six unrelated burglary charges relating to earlier incidents in Kerikeri, Oromahoe, Rawene, Kawakawa and Paihia.

