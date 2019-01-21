New Zealand has signed a Mutual Recognition Agreement with the UK.

It has come in what Jacinda Ardern is calling a constructive meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London.

The Prime Minister says it means that regardless of scenarios, New Zealand businesses will be no worse off from the day any Brexit arrangements come into force.

She says it means our businesses can feel confident that their products will continue to be treated in the same way in the UK, as they are now.

Ardern says it is similar to a deal Australia has signed with the UK.

Ardern, who is in the UK for a brief visit before heading to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has put trade at the top of her agenda.

May is in the midst of the fallout from her defeat in the House of Commons last week over her plan to leave the European Union and following her meeting with Ardern at 10 Downing St, May is expected to go back to Parliament to tell MPs how she plans to proceed.

Before Britain is in any position to negotiate free trade agreements, the Commons must first agree on a way forward or face a so-called "hard Brexit" on March 29 - that is leaving the European Union with no plan.

Options include a new referendum, May softening her "red lines", the key issues she has opposed in negotiations, or possibly seeking an extension to the exit date.

While May has dropped out of attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) this year to deal with the Brexit issue, Ardern will be there, along with Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Following a morning of talks on the sidelines with other world leaders to push New Zealand's trade agenda, Ardern will meet renowned naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough early on Wednesday NZ time.

The pair will then be part of a panel discussion chaired by former US vice-president Al Gore.

- additional reporting: Lucy Bennett