Fire crews are battling a blaze at a vineyard near Alexandra this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said the fire was burning an area of about 600sqm at the Black Ridge Vineyard and Winery on Conroys Rd.

Multiple appliances from the Central Otago area had been called and a helicopter with monsoon bucket had made several passes over the fire.

The Fenz spokesman said the fire was not yet contained.