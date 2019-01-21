Aucklander Jenny Li is making a public plea for sightings of her dog Lucky the chihuahua after she was nabbed from the Mt Eden dairy Li works at.

Lucky was last spotted on the Eden Heights Superette CCTV camera being picked up by two people at the Dominion Rd store around 11.30am.

Jenny Li's 5-year-old Chihuahua, Lucky, was stolen from Eden Heights Superette yesterday morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Li said the theft was organised and the couple had waited until she was busy with another customer before taking Lucky and running away.

"She is a gift that God gave me.

Advertisement

"They absolutely knew it was my dog," Li said.

The video showed the man and woman petting Lucky before picking her up and then heading toward View Rd.

The couple who took Lucky in broad daylight. The vehicle in the image allegedly belongs to them.

The 5-year-old chihuahua was her "whole life".

Lucky was an intelligent dog, and for a chihuahua was very small, only the length of a chopstick, Li said.

The absence of Lucky also meant she had stopped exercising, without Lucky she saw no point.

Lucky was registered, microchipped and was wearing a collar at the time she was taken.

The incident had been reported to police and now she was asking for the help of the public to help find Lucky.

Lucky's theft has been reported to police.

"My life can't go on without her, she is like a part of my life.

"She is my whole life. I cannot lose her. If anyone knows her please let me know."

Police have been approached for comment.