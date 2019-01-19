Fire crews are responding to a large scrub fire measuring 500sqm on a reserve in the Coromandel Peninsula.

The fire is on the headlands near the small coastal town of Hahei and has been seen by locals from Hahei Beach.

Three trucks were in attendance with another on the way, said Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Given the fire's awkward location, it would have to continue to burn until a helicopter could reach the site and douse it, he said.

Advertisement

Firefighters would be using forestry gear to tackle the blaze that started around 10.30am.

Beachgoer Kate Kersey said she was having a dip in the ocean when she looked up and saw a fire coming from the front of the reserve, called The Pa.

She said she looked at a woman sitting on the beach and she was already on the phone to 111 getting fire crews to the scene.

The fire appeared to be growing in size and moving around the south side of the cliff.