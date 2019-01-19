A 26-year-old pregnant woman at the centre of a controversial family of tourists has spoken out about her time in police cells in Hamilton.

Tina Maria Cash is among the group of "holidaymakers from hell" who have made headlines across the world after an incident at Takapuna Beach went viral.

Cash was convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation for stolen energy drinks, rope and sunglasses last week at Hamilton District Court.

The controversial tourists were spotted in Levin yesterday. Photo / Daily Mail

She has since told Daily Mail Australia she had been vomiting blood while behind bars and had been placed in a cell with a violent criminal.

"I was in a cell with a woman who got 13 years for armed robbery. I told her what I was in for and she burst out laughing," Cash told Daily Mail Australia on Saturday.

Police confirmed to the Herald Cash was released from custody after being convicted on Wednesday.

"These claims are something we will need look into properly on Tuesday when relevant staff are back at work," a police spokeswoman said.

Cash reportedly told the Daily Mail she only pleaded guilty to the charges so she could pay the fine and leave.

"Otherwise they were going to keep me in for two weeks and deport me," Cash told Daily Mail Australia.

She claims the family had been treated with no respect.

The family were filmed leaving beer bottles and piles of rubbish on the busy beach.

Rubbish left on the reserve at Takapuna Beach.

"If people come to the UK, they have rights," she said. "What are our rights here? We have none," Daily Mail Australia reported her as saying.

Cash also claimed she, and another family member James Johnson who was out of heart medication, were too afraid to visit a doctor, Daily Mail Australia reports.

The incident at Takapuna Beach was filmed and quickly went viral.

The family said they have been inundated with death threats, sexist slurs and claim a $5000 bounty has been put on the head of their 18-year-old son, Daily Mail Australia reports.

He said the family had been forced to go into hiding as a result of these threats.

Another family member was spotted in Levin - 90km north of Wellington - on Saturday morning.

The 55-year-old was photographed alongside a 15-year-old girl and a young boy.