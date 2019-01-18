Reports the unruly tourist family travelling the country are now in Ōtaki are prompting tourism operators to turn away people they fear could be part of the group.

News of the dozen-strong crew of UK tourists has remained scarce today, but some Facebook users claim they have seen members of the infamous group in the small Kāpiti town of Ōtaki.

Tony Morrissey, from Byrons Resort at Ōtaki Beach, said a woman he believed to be part of the group had tried to book accommodation with him earlier today.

"A lady with quite a strong accent came in, wanted to know if she could stay for a week, said she had herself a couple of infants."

Advertisement

Knowing the group had stayed in Levin two nights ago, Morrissey suspected the woman might be part of the family, and told her they had no vacancies.

He said he watched her go outside and get into a car full of adults.

Morrissey did not recognise the people in the car from news coverage of the tourists, but suspected it could be them.

The risk of letting a room to the group caused him to turn away business, despite not being sure of the woman's connections to the family.

Yesterday part of the family was apparently spotted by a local man at Z Tawa, where they charged a flat cellphone, had a smoke and bought a coke.

Making headlines around the world

The travellers have made headlines around the world since a video emerged of rubbish being strewn on a Takapuna Beach reserve. Bystanders asked the group to tidy the mess but were abused and threatened.

It has since emerged the group arrived in New Zealand on December 29. There have been several accounts of members refusing to pay for food or services, hectoring hospitality staff and claiming their food had been contaminated by ants or hair.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old female member of the group pleaded guilty in the Hamilton District Court to stealing energy drinks, a rope and sunglasses from an Auckland service station on two separate occasions.

The court heard Tina Maria Cash stole a can of Red Bull from a Caltex service station at Albany on December 31.

At the same time another woman she was with hid a bottle of Primo milk under her dressing gown while paying for a packet of cigarettes.

Cash allegedly waited at the door until the service station assistant was distracted serving the other woman and left with the can of Red Bull.

The other woman allegedly did not pay for the Primo.

On January 3, Cash allegedly returned to the Caltex with her children and stole more Red Bull, rope and sunglasses valued at $50.

Her lawyer told the court she does not remember the incident, but accepts the theft was caught on CCTV video.

She has been convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation.

Outside the court, members of the group shouted at media and the public, some of whom also shouted at the tourists.

As the group walked away, a young boy raised his middle finger at the onlookers.