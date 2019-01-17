A teenager on a Lime scooter has been seriously injured in a crash with a truck in Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 1.45am near the intersection of Dundas St and Cumberland St.

A St John spokesman said an 18-year-old female was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Earlier this morning State Highway 1 (Cumberland St) was closed to southbound traffic between Howe St and St David St, however all lanes reopened just after 7am.

A video captured by a witness at the scene shows an e-scooter lying in the middle of the road, with a plastic shopping bag still slung over the handle with contents inside.

Both a truck parked alongside, and the scooter, appear to be undamaged.

A steady stream of Lime scooter-related casualties have made their way to Dunedin Hospital since the scooters made their debut in the city just last week.

Southern District Health Board nursing medicine director Jenny Hanson said staff were seeing five to seven presentations a day in the emergency department directly attributable to Lime scooters.

So far they had mostly been a mix of minor to moderate injuries to hands, feet and heads.

ACC had received four scooter-related claims in the first four days since Lime launched in Dunedin on January 9, but could not specify if they were Lime-related or injuries suffered on other scooters.