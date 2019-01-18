Lee Rush died almost three weeks ago, but her partner Paul Farrow doesn't have to look far to see the legacy she left him.

It's above, below and all around — and now he's working hard to keep the labour of love that had meant so much to Rush.

In February last year the couple spoke to the Herald about how the community had come together to help them finish their years-long slog to turn a former rat and flea-riddled bungalow in the middle of the Waitākere Ranges into their dream home.

Lee Rush, pictured in February last year. The breast cancer she was diagnosed with in 2012 later returned and spread to her bones. Photo / Nick Reed

Rush was at that stage near death after the breast cancer she was diagnosed with aged 36 - but was later given the all clear for - returned in her bones, interrupting the renovation project the couple had begun when Farrow ripped up the carpet on their first night in the home in 2015.

However, the then 42-year-old rallied, and then fought. She died, at home, on January 2.

Meanwhile, the work went on — as well as his own efforts, Farrow estimates around 30 people, including tradies and church groups, from the community gave their own time, after a friend spread the word, to help get the house close to finished.

Farrow spoke to the Weekend Herald this week from the couple's home, surrounded by reminders of his partner of more than six years.

Paul Farrow is hoping he can stay in the home long-term. Photo / Michael Craig

Along with him, the house had kept Rush going, he said.

Even when bed-bound, she was still giving instructions on what should happen, Farrow said.

"It gave us something else to focus on, [and] it distracted her from the pain ... she was able to feel like she was still part of the project and that kept her going immensely."

Her influence was everywhere.

"All her ideas on how the room was going to look downstairs, the window seat under the window, the deck that was going outside around the spa pool, the skylight that's in the roof, what she wanted in the bathroom and the kitchen," he said.

"She had a say in determining what gear was going in there and how that was all going to look with the colour scheme."

Volunteers from across Auckland work last year to finish renovations at the home of Lee Rush and Paul Farrow. Photo / Nick Reed

If not for their house, the last months of her life would have been quite different, Farrow said.

"There would've just been this constant fight and no real purpose. I know she was fighting to be here and be here for me as well, because she's quite a selfless person in that manner, but ... if we were renting as opposed to owning our own home and renovating, it wouldn't have been the same."

There was "a million things" he could say about Rush, who he met when both were working as paramedics.

"She was the most positive person through all this, and maintained her positivity no matter what was going on with her pain. If you've got something you're passionate about then you make that your focus.

Paul Farrow and Lee Rush, pictured in their dream home in the Waitākere Ranges last February. Photo / Nick Reed

"You can achieve anything, and she got to see what this house was gonna look like finished ... and it was with all her input. She wasn't going anywhere right till the last."

His focus now was on keeping the home — he feared he might not be able to afford staying long-term.

The next four months Farrow, who goes back to work tomorrow, wanted to completely finish the remaining renovations, the following eight months he would focus on paying down debt.

"I'll re-evaluate then. I'd like to keep it, but I'm a realist."