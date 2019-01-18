A Henderson couple say they are the latest victims of roof scammers doing the rounds on Auckland properties.

Tania Matthews said she and her husband were "duped" out of $1700 by two men who had agreed to water blast and paint their roof.

Instead, they left it a patchy mess, with splatters on the chimney, side of the house and even their car, she said.

Tania Matthews is upset about a sub-standard roof painting job on her home. Photo / Doug Sherring

This evening, police warned Waikato residents of a similar scam and said they were investigating five cases, the most recent of which was in Hamilton East this afternoon.

Advertisement

The news comes after the Herald reported the plight of an 82-year-old woman who was allegedly scammed out of almost $9000 by fake tradesmen two weeks ago, and another elderly woman was duped out of more than $10,000 by two men in December.

Matthews said on January 7 she was approached by two men who said the roof looked like it needed a new coat of paint.

They had been working on a property across the road, had a ute full of equipment, and looked and sounded "like they knew what they were doing", Matthews said.

"We also recently had people approach us off the street to do some gardening, and they did an amazing job, so I thought these men would be the same."

After inspecting the roof, one of the men, who called himself Patrick and had an Irish accent, according to Matthews, came back with a quote of $1700 for a water blast, coat of primer and two top coats.

Matthews agreed and the men got to work.

Tania Matthews husband has had to clean up most of the work done by the so-called painters. Photo / Supplied

About four hours later Matthews' husband left to pick up their granddaughter.

The men approached her and said they had finished the job, saying it took less time than expected, because it was a hot day.

"It was a really hot day, and they sounded so convincing. I could only see the carport, and I saw it was painted so thought they had finished and stupidly paid them."

As the men were packing up, Matthews' husband arrived home.

"He had a look on the roof and saw they had missed entire sections, had not even waterblasted, and paint was splattered everywhere. It was an absolute mess."

The men told them they'd return the next day to finish the job, and provided them with a business card.

Soon after they left, the couple started to get an uneasy feeling, Matthews said.

The next day the men never showed up. The numbers and email address on the business card did not get responses. They also found the men had used interior, rather than exterior, paint.

"At that point we knew we had been duped," Matthews said.

Matthews said on January 7 she was approached by two men who said the roof looked like it needed a new coat of paint. Photo / Supplied

The next day Matthews checked in with her neighbour, and found she had paid the men $750 for water blasting and weeding. "But it looked like they had not done anything."

The following day Matthews was visiting a friend around the corner when she saw the men's ute parked outside a house.

Her husband confronted them, and found the elderly man living there had paid the men $1000 for roofing work, but they had returned for another $1500 to finish the job.

"My husband took their keys off them and called the police, but the men ran away."

Police arrived and confiscated the vehicle, Matthews said.

"They told my husband it sounded like the same guys who had ripped someone off for $5000 in Mt Albert."

About half an hour later Matthews' husband went to check on the elderly man, and one of the roofers was there.

They called police, who arrived and arrested a man.

Matthews said their incident sounded similar to what happened to the 82-year-old woman in Greenlane on January 4, when fake tradesmen allegedly scammed her out of $9000 to fix her roof but instead left a hole in it.

"I just feel so stupid. I am really angry at myself for falling for it, I like to think of myself as intelligent, but they duped us.

"I really feel for those other people who have lost more. I just hope they get caught and it does not happen to anybody else."

Matthews said she wanted to share her story to encourage people to be more aware.

Waikato Detective Sergeant Philip Elvy said a group of men had allegedly been offering discounted home maintenance work in the Waikato area.

Three individuals from the group were wanted to interview in regard to the Waikato incidents and police were working to find them.

The men often approached homeowners saying they were "contractors who just happen to be in the area" and homeowners were sometimes pressured into handing over money up-front.

"However, the reality is that these individuals are often out to obtain easy money and then quickly leave," he said. "If you are approached in such a situation - do not engage and do not hand over any money. We advise you call police immediately on 111."

Solar Chem Roofing sale representative Roly Swann said he had heard numerous stories about scammers and called them a "blight" on his industry.

He said he was contacted in December by the family of another elderly woman wanting advice after she was duped out of more than $10,000 by two men.

He advised residents approached by strangers to always ask for identification and proof of a worker's qualifications or business. People could also contact the Roofing Association of New Zealand if in doubt.

Senior sergeant Bridget Doell said police were investigating a complaint in Henderson relating to incomplete roof repairs, among other recent complaints of this nature in Auckland.

As they were still investigating, police would not comment further nor speculate on the identities of those involved, Doell said.