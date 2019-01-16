A Kiwi social media personality has hilariously recreated the story of the unruly tourists' trip around New Zealand into the form of a Pokemon Gameboy battle video.

Yesterday Tavlova took to Facebook to poke fun at the situation, taking aim at the family and the young boy who dumped rubbish at Takapuna Beach and threatened to "knock the brains out" of locals who stood up to the family.

In the video, the Pokemon character "New Zealand" runs into a "Wild boii" (the young British tourist) who wants a scrap, accompanied with an image of the unruly tourist in the Bunnings hat.

The New Zealand character is given two options, "ask them to pick up their rubbish" or "scraps on g".

Advertisement

In Pokemon theme, New Zealand asked Wild Boii to pick up the rubbish, but their attack missed.

The unruly tourists were confronted after they refused to clean up their rubbish at Takapuna Beach. Photo / Tavlova

Wild Boii then retaliates by using the attack manoeuvre "speak gibberish", but that also failed to cause any damage to the New Zealand character.

With Pokemon battle music in the background, the New Zealand character then used a "deportation letter" as an attack, which then killed Wild Boii.

The game poked fun at the family for being issued a deportation letter. Photo / Tavlova

After beating Wild Boii, the game then congratulates New Zealand for "deporting the scammers".

Photo / Tavlova

The family, who have been on a rampage across the North Island allegedly scamming eateries into giving them refunds, told restaurants and locals they were Irish travellers and residents.

However, the Herald obtained details confirming the family are British passport holders.

Meanwhile, Tina Cash and her family have been identified by British newspaper the Sun as having a reputation for anti-social behaviour in their native Britain.

Cash had lived with her family on a traveller site near Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

One nearby resident said the family had caused trouble there for many years.

"We've had sheep chased and killed by their dogs, they've used our land to take drugs and farming equipment has been going missing.

"It's the younger ones. They just do whatever they want to do."

There had also been problems with thefts from local stores and anti-social behaviour near the local Catholic church: "They have no respect for the people who are trying to pray."

One resident believed that Cash had lived in the area until 18 months ago, while others had seen her there more recently.

Travellers have also been banned from a local pub after starting a fight on New Year's Eve.

Honorary Consul-General for Ireland in New Zealand Niamh McMahon has warned Kiwis not to label the group as Irish.