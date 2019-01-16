The iconic Bunnings hat a young foul-mouthed tourist wore after making headlines for telling locals he was "going to punch your brains out" is now being 'auctioned' in a hilarious ad.

On Wednesday evening a Kiwi woman posted a beige size 12 Bunnings hat for sale with a reserve of just $1.

The woman claims she found the hat discarded near Takapuna Beach, the same location the lippy young tourist was filmed on camera threatening a group of women.

However, in a humorous description, the seller says she can not be responsible for any foul language that may flow out while wearing the hat.

The hat of the young fouul-mouthed traveller who made headlines is being 'auctioned'. Photo / Trade Me / Supplied

"Bunnings hat. Used condition. Found near Takapuna Beach discarded. Although this is a very attractive and stylish hat I cannot be responsible for any obscenities that may flow from your mouth or rude hand gestures while wearing the hat," the seller wrote.

It has been alleged the family of tourists have rampaged through Auckland and Hamilton eateries claiming to have hair and ants in their food, demanding a refund for their meals.

After 26-year-old Tina Marie Cash pleaded guilty to stealing items from a Caltex station in Albany, the hat seller decided to weigh in.

"User beware. Not recommended for children even under adult supervision. This hat has no ants or hair in it. Could be useful if you decide to go travelling to see our beautiful country, perhaps see the Hobbits?

"One size fits all. There are no sunglasses or rope with this purchase. Similar to one shown."

The seller couldn't help but poke fun at the tourists. Photo / Trade Me

So far only six bids have been placed, with the current bid sitting at $3.50.

Interested bidders poked fun at the unruly family, asking the seller about the safety concerns of the hat.

"If I wear this hat will it give me anger issues?" one viewer asked, to which the seller replied "I can not guarantee that you will not have outbursts while wearing this hat. May be the hat that has issues or the wearer of the hat."

One person asked if the hat will have any impact on their accent.

Others asked if the hat would help them "steal Christmas trees" while the seller asked those who purchase it please take their litter with them.

The seller says all proceeds will go to Mercy Hospice.

Meanwhile, more mean memes have surfaced online after the family gave an exclusive interview with the Herald saying they have cut their holiday short and originally planned on visiting Hobbiton.

Social media users have added to the collection of memes going viral with some poking fun of the family's dress sense and the young boy's foul-mouthed rant at locals.

Radio Hauraki decided to chime in with their own comedy effort. Photo / Radio Hauraki

Forget the rubbish bin, how about we just leave our mess on the reserve? Photo / Facebook