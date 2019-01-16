A Dunedin doctor accused of murdering a teenage girl has had his request for the trial to be heard outside the city declined.

Venod Skantha, 30, is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush, who was found dead in her Corstorphine home on February 2 last year.

Skantha - then a doctor at Dunedin Hospital - was charged days later and has pleaded not guilty to that as well as a count of indecent assault and four of threatening to kill.

In a decision posted online Justice Gerald Nation declined an application for the tiral to be moved away from Dunedin.

"Justice Nation held that it will be possible to empanel a jury for Dr Skantha's trial in Dunedin that will be able to keep to their judicial promise to reach a verdict solely on the evidence that is put before them.

"Justice Nation said he was satisfied that it would be possible to hold Dr Skantha's trial in Dunedin before a jury which will be able to reach a verdict solely on the evidence, uninfluenced by feelings of prejudice or sympathy."

The summary of the decision said the trial was likely to occur in the latter half of this year.