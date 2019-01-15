Kiwis outraged over the behaviour of an unruly family of tourists have turned their attention to poking fun at the travellers by posting a series of memes to social media.

The travelling family from Britain caused national uproar when they were caught dumping rubbish at Takapuna Beach and allegedly attempting to run down a witness.

The family's antics continued after they tried to scam several restaurants and cafes into giving them a refund, and trashed an apartment and caused thousands of dollars of damage.

This morning a 26-year-old tourist appearing in court today is alleged to have stolen energy drinks, rope and sunglasses from an Auckland service station.

Following the trouble caused across Auckland and Hamilton, a series of memes has gone viral, with many taking aim at the family's mess on Takapuna Beach and the young boy's ballsy behaviour.

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry also chimed in with her own view, saying the young boy's use of a Bunnings sunhat was a great example of UV protection.

Putting aside the fact the cute little British kid threatened to knock an adult’s brains out, that Bunnings sunhat is rocking. Great UV protection. pic.twitter.com/LcPjEuoOtL — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) January 15, 2019

The family told the Herald they are planning to cut their holiday and head home following a court appearance in Hamilton today.

Court documents allege the woman stole from a Caltex service station in Albany on two occasions, days apart.

Police allege she stole a can of Red Bull from the Caltex on December 31 - and returned to the same service station on January 3 to steal a four-pack of Red Bull, white rope and a pair of sunglasses valued at $50.

She is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning and her family members were seen arriving at the court house before proceedings begin.

Family member John Johnson told the Herald yesterday they were all from England, not Ireland, as had been widely reported.

The family also denied not paying for food at restaurants with Johnson instead claiming that his grandfather was the 10th richest man in England.

But police and Immigration officials caught up with the group after a complaint of their behaviour by staff at Burger King Te Rapa, Hamilton.

One staff member said they had been a nuisance earlier in the morning, complaining about food, wanting replacement burgers before returning later in the day and walking through the drive-through.

Shortly afterwards they were stopped by police in the suburb of Harrowfield when officers found that two young children in their car were not in appropriate car seats.

A family member was then taken by police to The Warehouse to buy two seats.