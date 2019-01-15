One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, approximately 10 kilometres south of Taihape, on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at 4.40pm and reportedly involved a truck and a van.
The deceased person, believed to be the van driver, sustained serious injuries in the crash and has since passed away at the scene.
Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been notified and would be examining the crash scene.
