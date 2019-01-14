The nail biting, panicked sleeping and head scratching can stop - 2018 NCEA results are now online and available to more than 165,000 students.

The results are now live on the New Zealand Qualification Authority's (NZQA) website.



Around 1.3 million personalised exam booklets had been marked already, according to NZQA.

To cope with demand extra NZQA staff were working until 8pm tonight and ready to answer specific questions students have about their results, a spokesperson said.

"Students will receive all marked exam papers from late January, and those who sat a digital pilot exam for Levels 1, 2 and 3 English, classical studies and media studies, can log on to the online exam platform and view their marked digital exam from 24 January.

"Students who sat New Zealand Scholarship exams will be able to view their results online from 7 February and apply for a review or reconsideration until 1 March," the spokesperson said.

The authority warned that if students did experience a delay in accessing their results online it could be due to a number of factors: What kind of device the student is using and the quality of internet connection.

Students had until February 15 to apply for a review or reconsideration.

Final national attainment statistics would be on the NZQA website on April 16.

The call centre can be contacted on 0800 697 296 or helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz.